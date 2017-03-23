Suspect in vehicular manslaughter had recent reckless driving charge

About two weeks before police say Dakotah Smith caused a crash that killed Adrian Shaw last year, Smith was sentenced for reckless driving in Gem County, a charge that was amended down from driving under the influence.
Smith, 25, of Nampa, is charged with vehicular manslaughter, aggravated driving under the influence and driving without privileges.
According to the report that Magistrate Judge Michael Oths read in court Thursday, Smith is accused of having a blood alcohol content of .167 — more than twice the legal limit to drive — on the night of the crash.
The Garden City crash occurred on Riverside Drive and Lakefront on July 1, when Smith was driving a vehicle with two other men inside, including 34-year-old Shaw. The vehicle crashed into a tree.
The prosecution said Thursday that initially Smith and the second man in the vehicle refused to tell police who was driving the vehicle.
The second man suffered a severe injury to his leg, which police say is consistent with a person who may have been riding in the backseat of a vehicle.
Smith's DNA, according to prosecutors, was found on the front airbag of the vehicle and under the steering wheel of the vehicle, implying that he was the driver.
In addition to the Gem County reckless driving conviction, Smith has a prior charge of driving without privileges in Ada County, and had a pending battery charge in Canyon County.
He also has prior driving under the influence and driving without privileges convictions in Canyon County.
Judge Oths set Smith's bond at $100,000 and he remains in custody at the Ada County Jail.
If convicted, vehicular manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
