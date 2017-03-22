Vehicle driven entirely into Boise gas station

An SUV drove into a gas station at the intersection of Law and Boise avenues around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The vehicle came to rest entirely inside the store. No serious injuries were reported and no arrests have been made, according to Ada County dispatch. Further information was unavailable immediately.
A similar crash occurred Friday when another SUV was driven directly into a gas station at Curtis and Overland roads. In that case, the vehicle, driven by 73-year-old Ronald Shrimplin, also came to rest inside a Jacksons store.
