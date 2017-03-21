Truck that went off cliff at Arrowrock Reservoir was reported stolen

There was no one inside a truck that went off a cliff at Arrowrock Reservoir late last week, said Boise County Sheriff Jim Kaczmarek.
The truck went off Arrowrock Road at milepost 5.5 — which is five and a half miles east of Idaho 21 and near the dam. It rolled 350 feet down a steep embankment and came to rest on its top. It appears to be a total loss.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers notified sheriff’s officials about the vehicle on Saturday morning, Kaczmarek said.
The owner of the 1998 Ford F150 reported it stolen last Wednesday, according to Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen. It went missing between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. from the 100 block of West 39th Street in Garden City.
Allen said officers searched the area where the owner reported last seeing the vehicle and found no signs of broken glass or other evidence to suggest forced entry. Neighbors in the area they spoke with did not hear or see anything suspicious.
It’s the second stolen vehicle that Boise County Sheriff’s officials have recovered the last two weeks, Kaczmarek said.
Garden City Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at 472-2950 or Crime Stoppers 343-2677 (COPS).
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments