Raging Mores Creek spills across Idaho 21; old bridge collapses

Boise County’s Mores Creek was running so high and fast on the first day of spring that it spilled across Idaho 21 in several places, according to a county emergency dispatcher
A stream gauge showed the creek running at 3,930 cubic feet per second, according to USGS spokesman Tim Merrick. That’s almost twice the previous record for March 20, set in 1972, he said. The average for March 20 in 66 years of recorded data is 497 cfs.
A small bridge over the creek just south of Wilderness Ranch — an older miners bridge — collapsed this past weekend. The small bridge hadn’t been in use for years, possibly decades, the dispatcher said.
Locals were lamenting the loss of a local landmark Monday.
“In its final hours, as it gathered debris, it wasn’t much to look at; but it kept us guessing,” Bruce Reichert said in a post on Facebook. He shared video of the collapsed bridge.
Mores Creek had receded to within its banks by later afternoon Monday, the dispatcher said. These areas had had water across the highway earlier Monday morning, according to the Idaho Transportation Department’s 511 travel map.
▪ Between Thorn Creek Road and Bavarian Road, 4 miles south of Idaho City (Milepost 33.5 4 miles south of Idaho City).
▪ Between Highland Valley Summit, 8 miles north of Boise (Milepost 21 to milepost 38).
▪ Between Daggett Grade Road and Grimes Creek Road, 11 to 12 miles south of the Idaho City area (Mileposts 25.5-26.5). Was reduced to one lane.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments