Boise Public Library hosts free screening of Oscar-winner ‘Moonlight.’

If you missed the theatrical showing of the celebrated Oscar-winning film “Moonlight,” you’re in luck.
Boise Public Library will screen the film as part of a public movie night on Thursday, March 30 in the Main Library’s Hays Auditorium. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. The film wil begin at 6:30 p.m. The library will provide free popcorn.
Directed by Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight” tells the story of a young black man’s coming-of-age as he finds himself, falls in love, and deals with his own sexuality. Moonlight recently won the 2017 Academy Award for Best Picture. It is the first film with an all-black cast to win Best Picture, and the first LGBTQ film to win Best Picture.
“Moonlight” is rated R. The free screening is for adults (ages 18+) only.
For more information, call 208-972-8255 or visit boisepubliclibrary.org.
The Main Library is located at 715 South Capitol Boulevard in Downtown Boise.
If you’ve seen the film or not, here are some fun facts you may not know, provided by the imdb trivia page:
▪ When Juan teaches Little how to swim, Mahershala Ali is really teaching Alex R. Hibbert how to swim. When production started, Hibbert did not know how to swim.
▪ Naomie Harris had to shoot her entire role in three days, in between her promotional tour of Spectre (2015), due to a visa problem (Harris is British). The scenes spanned 15 years in the character's life and were filmed out of sequence.
▪ The film is based on the unproduced play "In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue" by MacArthur Fellow Tarell Alvin McCraney.
▪ The film had such a low budget that the cast had to share one trailer for costume, hair and makeup. The cast and crew also shared one bathroom stall.
▪ Mahershala Ali is the first person of Muslim faith win the Academy Award for acting.
▪ Both Mahershala Ali and Janelle Monáe also appear in Hidden Figures (2016). Both films were released on the same year and both were nominees for Best Picture.
