Passenger injured in Nampa crash

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Nampa sent one person to the hospital Friday evening.
The 5:05 p.m. crash occurred on the Garrity Boulevard overpass when Alexandria Cowles, 19, of Nampa, was westbound in a 2013 Volkswagen Bug and failed to slow for traffic that was stopped in the area.
Cowles' vehicle rear-ended a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Brian Cate, 44, of Boise. Cate's vehicle was then pushed into a 2012 Honda Accord, driven by Frank Towell, 75, of Caldwell. Cate's vehicle overturned, coming to rest upside-down.
All occupants were wearing seatbelts.
A passenger in Towell's vehicle was transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Health Plaza in Nampa.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
