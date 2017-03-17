Reward offered for suspect in Black Cliffs vandalism

The Bureau of Land Management is offering a $1,000 reward for information regarding the suspect who spray-painted graffiti on the Black Cliffs climbing area.
The climbing area, located on BLM-managed public lands along Highway 21, is east of Warm Springs Avenue. The graffiti was first reported on March 7 and will be cleaned up.
A reward of $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the conviction of those responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BLM Law Enforcement at 208-384-3333. Callers may remain anonymous.
“We’re reaching out to the public to help us find the people who did this," said Boise District Supervisory Law Enforcement Officer Stan Buchanan. “We hope this reward will encourage somebody to call.”
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207
