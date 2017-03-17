Weeks after teen’s body found in Nampa creek, his cause of death undetermined

The cause of death in the case of an 18-year-old Nampa man found dead in Mason Creek last month has been declared “undetermined,” according to the Canyon County Coroner’s Office on Friday.
The coroner’s office said the autopsy determined Sage Thompson’s toxicology testing was clean, but the cause of death is unclear.
Thompson was found dead in February, four months after he was last seen.
Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha said the case is not officially closed, but police have no leads regarding the teenager’s cause of death.
