Woman arrested as suspect in stabbing

Garden City Police arrested Latasha Beardall on Thursday after she was accused of a stabbing another woman on Wednesday.
Beardall, 29, of Garden City, was arrested in the 2600 block of Cassia Street in connection to the stabbing that occurred the night before, according to Garden City Police.
The stabbing happened in the 300 block of East 44th Street and when police arrived, officers found a 28-year-old female who suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds.
The victim was treated and released from a hospital. Garden City detectives said the victim and suspect knew each other and the attack was related to illegal narcotics.
Beardall was booked into the Ada County Jail after a $250,000 arrest warrant was issued against her for aggravated battery.
