March 16, 2017 10:04 AM

Idaho Community Foundation awards more than $365,000 to area nonprofits, cultural groups

By Anna Webb

The Gladys E. Langroise Advised Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation has given $455,415 in grants to Idaho nonprofits.

Nonprofits in Ada and Canyon counties received the largest share, more than $365,000.

The ICF will distribute an additional $151,805 through its three regional grant cycles.

The Boise Philharmonic, The College of Idaho and the Children’s Home Society received the largest grants of $80,000 each, followed by the St. Labre Indian School (Ashland, Mont.) at $50,000.

Here are the other area recipients:

Ada County

Ballet Idaho – $10,000

Boise Art Museum – $15,000

Boise Contemporary Theater – $5,000

Boise Public Schools Foundation – $10,000

Boys and Girls Club of Ada County – $5,000

Discovery Center of Idaho – $7,475

Education Foundation for the West Ada School District – $8,000

Friends of Zoo Boise – $10,000

Garden City Library Foundation – $5,000

Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers – $5,000

Girl Scouts of Silver Sage – $5,000

Idaho Youth Ranch – $10,000

Learning Lab – $5,000

Teach for America – $7,500

In Canyon County, the Middleton Public Library received $4,830. Nampa Salvation Army received $5,000 and The Mentoring Network received $7,500.

