Idaho Community Foundation awards more than $365,000 to area nonprofits, cultural groups

The Gladys E. Langroise Advised Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation has given $455,415 in grants to Idaho nonprofits.
Nonprofits in Ada and Canyon counties received the largest share, more than $365,000.
The ICF will distribute an additional $151,805 through its three regional grant cycles.
The Boise Philharmonic, The College of Idaho and the Children’s Home Society received the largest grants of $80,000 each, followed by the St. Labre Indian School (Ashland, Mont.) at $50,000.
Here are the other area recipients:
Ada County
Ballet Idaho – $10,000
Boise Art Museum – $15,000
Boise Contemporary Theater – $5,000
Boise Public Schools Foundation – $10,000
Boys and Girls Club of Ada County – $5,000
Discovery Center of Idaho – $7,475
Education Foundation for the West Ada School District – $8,000
Friends of Zoo Boise – $10,000
Garden City Library Foundation – $5,000
Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers – $5,000
Girl Scouts of Silver Sage – $5,000
Idaho Youth Ranch – $10,000
Learning Lab – $5,000
Teach for America – $7,500
In Canyon County, the Middleton Public Library received $4,830. Nampa Salvation Army received $5,000 and The Mentoring Network received $7,500.
