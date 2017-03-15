Local

March 15, 2017 12:20 PM

A Cupcake Paradise closes its Bannock Street storefront in Downtown Boise

By Dana Oland

A Cupcake Paradise closed its storefront at 813 W. Bannock St., Boise, in late February. Jennifer and Bob McFadden opened the bakery that specialized in gourmet cupcakes in 2014 after having success with their cupcake food truck.

The space will be occupied by Leslie Preston’s Coiled Wines. As previously reported, Coiled is opening a Downtown wine bar-type shopfront as well as opening its own production facility in Garden City. Preston plans to offer Coiled and Translation wine-flights, wine by-the-glass and bottle in the new Downtown location. There will be bar and table seating and a selection of gourmet chocolate pairings from The Chocolat Bar, 805 W. Bannock St., and small plates from Juniper, 211 N. 8th St., for purchase. Customers also will be able to bring in their own food.

Look for the Coiled storefront to open Downtown by mid-May.

