Five cars in south Boise had windows shot out

Five different people in a south Boise neighborhood woke up Saturday to find their cars had smashed windows.
All five cars were parked on the street or driveways in the Lake Hazel Road and Seabreeze Way neighborhood, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
It appears vandals used a BB or pellet gun to shoot out the windows of random cars between 10 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
The cars were parked on South White Cliff Avenue, West Mossywood Drive and West Portola Drive within a mile of each other.
The cars were not burglarized – just damaged.
Anyone with information should send an email to cau@adaweb.net or call Ada County non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.
