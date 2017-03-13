BLM begins three prescribed burns this month

Spring prescribed burns are set to begin this month in Owyhee County and the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation area, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
The fence line prescribed burn, on the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation area south of Boise, will reduce unsafe fuels comprised of tumbleweed that have accumulated along fence lines and roadways.
Around 16 miles of fence lines and roadways will be targeted, with the possibility of more, depending on springtime tumbleweed accumulations. Firefighters will utilize snow and green grass as natural barriers to prevent the fire’s spread to adjacent open areas. The public should be aware of safety flaggers and short-term travel delays in the vicinity of these burns. Work could begin as early as mid-March and last until May.
The BLM will also conduct a South Mountain prescribed burn, located 21 miles southeast of Jordan Valley, Oregon. The burns will happen on 730 acres in four watersheds over the next five years to study the hydrological impacts of western juniper encroachment.
Smoke may be visible on the southern flanks of South Mountain during burning operations, which are expected to take place over two days between March and May.
The third burn, called the Pole Creek jackpot prescribed burn, is a 5,400-acre burn, located 35 miles southeast of Jordan Valley, Oregon, on the western flanks of Juniper Mountain.
Burning will target piles of heavy, dead fuels that have accumulated from western juniper thinning projects over the last three years and not the surrounding live vegetation.
Expected to take place this month, ignitions will take two to five days with subsequent mop-up and patrol continuing for several days after.
