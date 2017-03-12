Donate books for kids in need through United Way of Treasure Valley’s Book Drive

United Way of Treasure Valley will host its third annual Children’s Book Drive to benefit kids in need throughout the Treasure Valley. According to Book It Forward Idaho, only about one in 300 Idaho children in low-income households own books.
The drive will run April 10-14, following a kick-off event on Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 1315 N. Milwaukee in Boise.
The event will include activities for children and families, including face painting and story time with therapy dogs.
In 2016, United Way of Treasure Valley collected more than 70,000 new and used books during the drive. Working with volunteers and Book It Forward Idaho, another book drive program, the project distributed books to schools, early learning centers, after-school programs and more.
Drop off sites will be set up throughout the valley. Find a list online at UnitedWayTV.org. Donors can also drop books (new or gently used) at any U.S. Bank or Albertsons store throughout the Treasure Valley, April 10-14.
Companies and organizations across the Treasure Valley partnered with United Way to host book drives for their employees and customers. Companies interested in partnering with United Way for this year’s Children’s Book Drive are encouraged to call the United Way office at 208-336-1070.
Comments