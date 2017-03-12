3rd Annual Boise Pooch Pageant fundraiser will include tribute to fallen police dog Jardo

The 3rd Annual Pooch Pageant will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 at the Wyndham Garden Boise Airport, 3300 S. Vista Ave. in Boise. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.
The pageant is a showcase for local dog lovers to show off their hounds in a variety of rather non-American Kennel Club ways, including “outfit of choice,” “cutest” and “most natural” among other categories. It benefits the Idaho Humane Society’s Pet Food Pantry which provides food for cats and dogs whose owners are struggling financially. In 2016, the event brought in more than 1,000 pounds of pet food. General admission is $2. You can get your tickets online at poochpageant.org. Donations of pet food (cats and dogs), treats, kitty litter, and more will be accepted at the door.
The 2017 Pooch of the Year is K-9 officer Jardo, the Belgian malinois killed in the line of duty in 2016 as he and his fellow officers attempted to aprehend a suspect on the Boise Bench. Jardo’s family will accept the posthumous honor at the pageant. More than 1,000 gathered to memorialize Jardo last November and support the two officers who were wounded in the incident that killed Jardo.
Local band The Runaway Hampsters will entertain the crowd.
Enter the pageant online at poochpageant.org. There is no fee to participate but spaces are limited.
An update to the Jardo story, the Boise Police Department recently announced that a new K9 officer, Edo, has joined the force in Jardo’s place.
