Disabled children get special cars engineered by Boise State students

Calvin Transtrum has a new truck.
Actually, this is his second vehicle — he outgrew his first car, so he is upgrading to a larger truck.
“Nothing like a new Ford F-150 when you are 4 years old,” said Jason Transtrum as his son got behind the wheel of a bright yellow pickup truck and took it for a test drive.
The Transtrums are one of more than a dozen families who participated in the Go Baby Go event on Saturday at St. Luke’s in Meridian.
Boise State University’s Society of Women Engineers teamed up with St. Luke’s to offer the program, which provides specially outfitted battery-operated cars to young children who can’t crawl or walk, or who have other mobility challenges.
The engineering students assisted family members and volunteers in modifying the cars for the children.
Crews retrofitted each car’s steering wheel with a large, red, easy-to-push button that allows the child to operate the car without help. Foam padding and cushions were added for safety along with a Velcro seat belt.
Chelsea Cantonwine’s 4-year-old son, Declan, got to take one the first rides as the modified cars started coming off the assembly line.
“You can see the happiness on his face,” Cantonwine said. Declan’s sister, Bella, cheered too, saying she cannot wait to ride her bike alongside him as he tools around in his new red car.
“This is really an inexpensive and easy way to get the kiddos mobile and to get them thinking about that cause and effect,” said Scott Ingraham of NuMotion, a Meridian mobility equipment company that donated several of the cars along with supplies and volunteers.
Fernando and Rosaura Tello learned about a month ago that their daughter, Kamila, was going to receive one of the cars. They immediately started working with her, teaching her how to push on a red drum, which resembles the button on the steering wheel.
On Saturday, Kamila got to put her new skill into action.
“Look, she is loving it,” said Fernando Tello as his daughter took her new car for a test drive down the hospital’s hallway. “This is her first car.”
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
Comments