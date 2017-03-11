Pot shop opening in Pendleton, Oregon

2:30 Bees, butterflies and bug eating at Idaho Botanical Garden's Bug Day Pause

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

1:05 Get your first view of restored Camel's Back slope

1:38 Watch Idaho Power release 50,000 rainbow trout into C.J. Strike Reservoir

4:02 Evaluating Idaho's foster care

1:47 This Boise hospital boss works on the front lines with staff

2:29 The Boise State women's basketball team reaches the top of the Mountain (West)

1:24 Simpson's White Clouds Wilderness Odyssey

1:07 Longdrop Cider president Chris Blanchard talks about the three-bars-in-one-building concept