Pot shop opening in Pendleton, Oregon

Pendleton is getting its first recreational pot shop.
In addition to being the first dispensary in Pendleton, the East Oregonian reports the shop opening March 11 will also be the first cannabis retailer in Umatilla County. The county and every other city in it have opted to ban marijuana sales.
Pendleton voters approved legalized marijuana sales in the November election. Three other recreational pot shops are in the process of trying to open stores in the city of about 17,000 residents.
Pendleton, about 220 miles northeast of Boise, is one of a handful of eastern Oregon cities with a legal marijuana market. Others include Huntington, La Grande and Sumpter. La Grande, however, only allows medical marijuana.
On a busy day in Huntington, on the Idaho border, the number of visitors arriving might outnumber the city’s 435 citizens. Many of them come from Idaho, ready to spend their money on a drug that’s illegal in their home state.
Idaho Statesman contributed.
