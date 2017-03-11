Local

E. Oregon rancher indicted on 200 counts of neglect after dead, starving cattle found

Associated Press

An eastern Oregon rancher has been indicted by a grand jury after authorities say they discovered dead and starving cattle.

The East Oregonian reports that an Umatilla County grand jury on Feb. 28 indicted 55-year-old Michael Hockensmith, of Hermiston, on 14 counts of first-degree animal neglect and 186 counts of second-degree animal neglect.

Each count in the indictment represents one animal in the herd.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says that on Jan. 7 deputies went to Hockensmith’s Cedar Creek Cattle Company and found 14 dead cattle and 15 others too malnourished to be safely moved from the pasture.

Sheriff Terry Rowan says $30,000 has been spent on feed and vaccinations, but three more animals have died.

Hockensmith is scheduled to appear in court in early April.

