Nampa woman injured after vehicle went off the road, landing in a canal

An ambulance transported a 41-year-old woman to the hospital Friday after her vehicle ran off the road and into a canal off of Highway 55 in Nampa.
Idaho State Police responded to the scene around 3 p.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway, west of Midway Road in Nampa.
Maria Keesee, of Nampa, was eastbound in a 2004 Nissan Murano when her vehicle crossed the center line, traveling into oncoming traffic and into a field.
The vehicle came to rest in a canal off of the road. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a Nampa hospital by ambulance.
The crash is under investigation by ISP.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
