March 10, 2017 6:25 PM

Nampa woman injured after vehicle went off the road, landing in a canal

By Ruth Brown

An ambulance transported a 41-year-old woman to the hospital Friday after her vehicle ran off the road and into a canal off of Highway 55 in Nampa.

Idaho State Police responded to the scene around 3 p.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway, west of Midway Road in Nampa.

Maria Keesee, of Nampa, was eastbound in a 2004 Nissan Murano when her vehicle crossed the center line, traveling into oncoming traffic and into a field.

The vehicle came to rest in a canal off of the road. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a Nampa hospital by ambulance.

The crash is under investigation by ISP.

