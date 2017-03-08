After investigation, months on leave, former Middleton fire chief no longer employed

After being out on administrative leave for several months, former Middleton Rural Fire District deputy chief Brad Trosky is no longer employed with the district.
Paul Fitzer, attorney for the fire district, could not confirm Wednesday if Trosky resigned or if he was terminated. Nor could he confirm why Trosky was no longer with the fire district.
Trosky had been out on administrative leave since last summer. His job was the top non-elected position in the fire district. Victor Islas, who was serving as interim deputy chief, said the fire district was directing all questions to its attorney.
Trosky’s status on leave prompted a complaint by a Middleton resident to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office about the district and its board of commissioners, according to the Idaho Press-Tribune. The attorney general’s office declined to investigate the complaint because members of the fire district are not county-elected and therefore are out of the AG’s purview to review.
