Artisan craft and gift store Mixed Greens reopens in larger space on 9th Street in Boise

Molly and Chris Gray took a risk over the holidays and moved their gift shop Mixed Greens from its small 9th Street storefront to a much larger spot on the corner of 9th and Idaho in Downtown Boise.
It paid off. Their holiday shop was mobbed, and the Grays knew it was time to make the new home permanent.
The store temporarily moved back into its smaller space in January so the former D.L. Evans Bank location could be remodeled to better fit the gift shop’s needs.
On Wednesday, March 8, Mixed Greens officially opened in the larger space at 913 N. 9th St.
“We’re excited to be back,” Molly Gray says.
They opened up the space by removing the small offices that ran along the east and north wall, and created a storage room in the back.
The new space is just over 3,000 square feet — about two and a half times as large as the old place.
“Our other space was so small, it was hard to shop,” Gray says “We’re going to focus on our categories — jewelry, bath, home and artisan gifts, cards — but we’ll offer more diversity and more volume. And you’ll be able to see what’s there.”
The Grays also plan to produce more artist pop-up shops, and more beer and wine tastings.
Mixed Greens will celebrate the storefront’s grand opening on First Thursday, April 6, with tastings by Grand Teton Brewing Company. More details are forthcoming.
Mixed Greens hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
