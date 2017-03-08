Flooding and closures on the Boise Greenbelt

Isabelle Krake is off to college and is closing the bakery she's run inside her family's store, Bee Wise Goods, for three-and-a-half years. Luckily, lovers of her recipes can enjoy some special videos she recorded with some how-to instruction. Check out this recipe for her signature oatmeal cookies.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden explains the prosecution of a high-profile case March 1, 2017.
A black, disabled Dietrich High School football player was assaulted by some of his teammates in a school locker room in October 2015. Authorities said the teammates kicked a clothes hanger into his buttocks. The boy’s family claims it was part of a string of abuse, something the players and school staff deny. The incident first prompted sexual assault charges, but those were later dropped in favor of felony injury to a child.
The managing partner of the Boise Hawks is poised to buy 11 acres in Downtown Boise, part of which he would donate to the city for the construction of a 5,000-seat, multisport stadium and event center.
The stadium would be the new home for the Hawks, the Treasure Valley’s minor league baseball team, and potentially for a minor league soccer team.
Jessica Morford of Nyssa, Ore., said her three children won't be able to bring all of their 4-H project animals to the fair this year because the facilities in Caldwell are not big enough. She and other parents had hoped Canyon County would have moved to a new facility by now.