Flooding and closures on the Boise Greenbelt

Three sections of the Greenbelt remained closed March 8, 2017, including sections at Parkcenter Bridge and the Bethine Church River Trail..
Isabelle teaches you to make a delicious oatmeal cookie

Isabelle Krake is off to college and is closing the bakery she's run inside her family's store, Bee Wise Goods, for three-and-a-half years. Luckily, lovers of her recipes can enjoy some special videos she recorded with some how-to instruction. Check out this recipe for her signature oatmeal cookies.

Idaho's attorney general on how Dietrich football locker room attack was prosecuted

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden explains the prosecution of a high-profile case March 1, 2017. A black, disabled Dietrich High School football player was assaulted by some of his teammates in a school locker room in October 2015. Authorities said the teammates kicked a clothes hanger into his buttocks. The boy’s family claims it was part of a string of abuse, something the players and school staff deny. The incident first prompted sexual assault charges, but those were later dropped in favor of felony injury to a child.

A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site

The managing partner of the Boise Hawks is poised to buy 11 acres in Downtown Boise, part of which he would donate to the city for the construction of a 5,000-seat, multisport stadium and event center. The stadium would be the new home for the Hawks, the Treasure Valley’s minor league baseball team, and potentially for a minor league soccer team.

Buses collide on Bogus Basin Road

Two buses and two cars collided in a chain-reaction crash at milepost 5 on Bogus Basin Road about 9:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23 about a half hour after night skiing ended at the Bogus Basin ski resort.

