Flooding and closures on the Boise Greenbelt

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden explains the prosecution of a high-profile case March 1, 2017. A black, disabled Dietrich High School football player was assaulted by some of his teammates in a school locker room in October 2015. Authorities said the teammates kicked a clothes hanger into his buttocks. The boy’s family claims it was part of a string of abuse, something the players and school staff deny. The incident first prompted sexual assault charges, but those were later dropped in favor of felony injury to a child.