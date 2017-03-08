Idaho Black History Museum hosts ‘I Am Not Your Negro’ Oscar-nominated documentary

On Sunday, March 12, the Idaho Black History Museum will screen the documentary, “I Am Not Your Negro” featuring writer and civil rights activist James Baldwin at The Flicks.
In 1979, Baldwin wrote a letter to his literary agent describing his next book, “Remember This House.” It was to be a retelling of the assassination of three of Baldwin’s friends, Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr.
Baldwin died in 1987, leaving behind just 30 pages of his manuscript-in-progress. The film, “I Am Not Your Negro,” attempts to complete the story. Writer-director Raoul Peck uses Baldwin’s words and expands on them. The film examines race in America. Peck uses archival footage of James Baldwin and others. Samuel L. Jackson narrates.
Phillip Thompson, director of the Idaho Black History Museum will introduce the 5 p.m. showing of the film on Sunday. A brief discussion will follow the film. Tickets are regular price ($7 general for shows before 6 p.m.) and can be purchased the day of the show.
The museum is also currently featuring a Baldwin exhibition that includes several of his writings, including “A letter to my nephew” and “On being white and other lies.”
The museum is located at 508 Julia Davis Dr. in Julia Davis Park. Call 208-789-2164 for hours and more information.
