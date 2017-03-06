Lawsuit filed over former Nampa teacher’s sexual abuse of student

The Nampa School District is facing a lawsuit, filed in December, regarding a student who was sexually abused by former Skyview High School teacher Tomas Fisher.
Defendants in the case include Nampa School District No. 131, Skyview High School and Fisher.
Fisher, 30, was sentenced in March 2016 to three to 11 years in prison for sexual battery of a child ages 16 or 17 years old. Fisher admitted to repeatedly having unprotected intercourse with the girl between April and June 2015.
The lawsuit alleges that then-Dean of Students Jason Reddy once found Fisher and the victim — before the sexual battery began — in a dark room with the door locked and failed to discipline Fisher and failed to notify the girl’s parents.
The complaint against Fisher claims his battery resulted in emotional distress and loss of enjoyment of life, among other listed forms of medical, mental and physical distress.
The lawsuit also outlines how the defendants “failed to exercise due care to take reasonable precautions to protect” the victim. It alleges the defendants’ actions were willful, reckless and intentional and constitute “a gross deviation from the reasonable standards of conduct.”
The lawsuit alleges that because Fisher was employed by the school district and Skyview High School, the entities were liable for damage caused by Fisher’s battery.
Fisher taught Spanish at Skyview starting in 2012 and was head coach for the junior varsity girls soccer team in 2014.
Efforts to contact the Nampa School District late Monday were unsuccessful. Fisher remains incarcerated at the Idaho State Correctional Center.
The lawsuit demands a jury trial and asks for damages in excess of $10,000 for the battery by Fisher and asks for damages in excess of $25,000 for the negligence of the defendants, plus any legal expenses, medical expenses and punitive damages.
The victim and her family are being represented by Rossman Law Group and Skaug Law Office.
