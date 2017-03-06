More than 50 employers will be at Tuesday job fair in Boise

Whether you’re a job seeker looking for a fresh start, a better job, or a new career altogether, you should check out the Idaho Job and Career Fair hosted by IBL Events, Inc. on Tuesday in Boise.
The fair, which will include more than 50 employers and community partners, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd. in Boise.
The employers will represent a wide range of industries and will be looking for employees to fill full-time and part-time jobs. A number of community partners will also be available to discuss educational opportunities and a variety of services.
Attendance is free. Bring your resume.
Here is the list of participating companies and organizations:
A&R Case Management, ACECO Precision Mfg, Adecco, ADESA Boise, All American Publishing, AmeriBen / IEC Group, Arctic Storm Management Group,LLC, Armor Pest Defense, Atlas Staffing, Auric Solar, Barrier Lawn & Pest Inc., Blaine Co. Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Reclamation, Clear Voice Telecom, Colonial Life, Corizon Health, Cumulus, DIRECTV - AT&T, Easter Seals-Goodwill, Elwood Staffing, Express Employment Professionals, Farm Bureau Mutual, Farmers Insurance, Fiberon, Franz Witte Landscape Contracting, Inc., Glanbia Foods, Heavy Equipment College of California, HISway LLC, HUB International Insurance, Hyatt Place Downtown Boise, Idaho Central Credit Union, Inclusion Inc., Independent Creativity, Jersey Mike’s Subs, LeapFox Learning, Lowes Home Improvement, Mainspring Dental Training Center - SW Dental Association, Mass Mutual, Modern Woodmen of America, New York Life Insurance, Northwest Laser Institute & MediSpa, Northwestern Mutual, Paylocity, Platt Electric, ResCare HomeCare Idaho, ResCare HomeCare Meridian, Safelink Internet Services, Select Staffing, Sequel TSI of Idaho, Sinclair Media KBOI TV - 2, Stevens Henager College, Sun Valley Company/Resort, SW Idaho Electrical JATC, SYKES Enterprises, TAOS, Inc., Teleperformance USA, The 911 Recruiter, The Car Park, TruGreen Chemlawn, University of Idaho Boise, US Border Patrol, Community Connections, Express Plumbing Services, Cherrys Gulch.
Note: the organizers will also host a job fair on Wednesday, May 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. in Nampa.
