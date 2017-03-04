Idaho's Rally for Public Lands

Ayla Kaltenecker, 10, harvested her first deer last year, “Thanks to our public lands,” says her mother, Deniz Aygen. Ayla was among the more than 2,000 Idahoans who gathered at the State Capitol for a Public Lands Rally on Saturday, March 4, 2017. “I like supporting public lands and I want them to be around forever,” she says.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 2,000 Idahoans gathered at the State Capitol for a Public Lands Rally on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sponsored by Idahoans for Public Lands, the rally featured speakers that spanned political spectrum, including Native Americans, motorized users, hunters and fishers, hikers and bikers â€” all of whom want to continue to keep public land in public ownership.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 2,000 Idahoans gathered at the State Capitol for a Public Lands Rally on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sponsored by Idahoans for Public Lands, the rally featured speakers that spanned political spectrum, including Native Americans, motorized users, hunters and fishers, hikers and bikers â€” all of whom want to continue to keep public land in public ownership.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 2,000 Idahoans gathered at the State Capitol for a Public Lands Rally on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sponsored by Idahoans for Public Lands, the rally featured speakers that spanned political spectrum, including Native Americans, motorized users, hunters and fishers, hikers and bikers â€” all of whom want to continue to keep public land in public ownership.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 2,000 Idahoans gathered at the State Capitol for a Public Lands Rally on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sponsored by Idahoans for Public Lands, the rally featured speakers that spanned political spectrum, including Native Americans, motorized users, hunters and fishers, hikers and bikers â€” all of whom want to continue to keep public land in public ownership.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 2,000 Idahoans gathered at the State Capitol for a Public Lands Rally on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The rally ended inside the Capitol.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
“My entire childhood was nothing but hiking, camping, fishing in public lands with my family,” says Kaylyne Moore, who brought her daughter, Madison, 7, to the rally. “It was a rich childhood experience. That’s what we want for our children.” More than 2,000 Idahoans gathered at the State Capitol for a Public Lands Rally on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 2,000 Idahoans gathered at the State Capitol for a Public Lands Rally on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sponsored by Idahoans for Public Lands, the rally featured speakers that spanned political spectrum, including Native Americans, motorized users, hunters and fishers, hikers and bikers â€” all of whom want to continue to keep public land in public ownership.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 2,000 Idahoans gathered at the State Capitol for a Public Lands Rally on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sponsored by Idahoans for Public Lands, the rally featured speakers that spanned political spectrum, including Native Americans, motorized users, hunters and fishers, hikers and bikers â€” all of whom want to continue to keep public land in public ownership.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 2,000 Idahoans gathered at the State Capitol for a Public Lands Rally on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sponsored by Idahoans for Public Lands, the rally featured speakers that spanned political spectrum, including Native Americans, motorized users, hunters and fishers, hikers and bikers â€” all of whom want to continue to keep public land in public ownership.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 2,000 Idahoans gathered at the State Capitol for a Public Lands Rally on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The rally ended inside the Capitol.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 2,000 Idahoans gathered at the State Capitol for a Public Lands Rally on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The rally ended inside the Capitol.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 2,000 Idahoans gathered at the State Capitol for a Public Lands Rally on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The rally ended inside the Capitol.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 2,000 Idahoans gathered at the State Capitol for a Public Lands Rally on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sponsored by Idahoans for Public Lands, the rally featured speakers that spanned political spectrum, including Native Americans, motorized users, hunters and fishers, hikers and bikers â€” all of whom want to continue to keep public land in public ownership.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 2,000 Idahoans gathered at the State Capitol for a Public Lands Rally on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sponsored by Idahoans for Public Lands, the rally featured speakers that spanned political spectrum, including Native Americans, motorized users, hunters and fishers, hikers and bikers â€” all of whom want to continue to keep public land in public ownership.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 2,000 Idahoans gathered at the State Capitol for a Public Lands Rally on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sponsored by Idahoans for Public Lands, the rally featured speakers that spanned political spectrum, including Native Americans, motorized users, hunters and fishers, hikers and bikers â€” all of whom want to continue to keep public land in public ownership.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 2,000 Idahoans gathered at the State Capitol for a Public Lands Rally on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The rally ended inside the Capitol.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 2,000 Idahoans gathered at the State Capitol for a Public Lands Rally on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sponsored by Idahoans for Public Lands, the rally featured speakers that spanned political spectrum, including Native Americans, motorized users, hunters and fishers, hikers and bikers â€” all of whom want to continue to keep public land in public ownership.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
“It’s fun to play in the wilderness,” says Hawken Haislmaier, 7. “Hide and go seek and tag and it’s fun to climb trees.” More than 2,000 Idahoans gathered at the State Capitol for a Public Lands Rally on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Kerri and Don Silvernell. “Right now we can enjoy (public lands),” says Kerri. “We’ve got to keep it (for our grandchildren.” More than 2,000 Idahoans gathered at the State Capitol for a Public Lands Rally on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Elijah Frazer, 6, caught his first fish on public lands, which was enough for him to come to the Public Lands Rally on Saturday, March 4, 2017. “I like public lands,” he said. “Fishing, camping and hiking.”
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com