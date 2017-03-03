FBI seeks missing, endangered 9-year-old girl

Law enforcement is seeking help locating a missing and endangered 9-year-old girl named Kaitlyn Stofiel.
Officers believe Kaitlyn is with her custodial father, Thomas Clarence Stofiel, 44. At this time, officers and agents simply want to locate Kaitlyn to ensure that she is safe.
Stofiel's truck was found in late-February parked approximately one-half mile down the Mt. Wilson turnoff off from Highway 26 (near milepost 76) on the Warm Springs Reservation.
Neither Stofiel nor Kaitlyn have any known connection to the reservation other than the fact that the vehicle was found on the reservation. They were living in Portland most recently, and Kaitlyn was reportedly being home-schooled. There have been no confirmed sightings of Kaitlyn or Stofiel in at least a week.
According to a news release from the FBI, police believe Stofiel may be distraught, is known to possess various weapons and reportedly has survival skills.
Stofiel is described as being white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Kaitlyn is described as being white with blue eyes and long, dark hair. The height of the 9-year-old was not specified, but she is described as tall and thin.
Anyone who has information about their immediate whereabouts is asked to call 911. Anyone with information should call the FBI in Portland at (503) 224-4181 (ext. 0); the FBI in Bend at (541) 389-1202; or the Warm Springs Police Department at (541) 553-1171. Do not approach the Stofiels if they are spotted.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
