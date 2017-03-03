Boise baker is closing her bakery, trading pies for perennials

Isabelle Krake, the 17-year-old proprietor of Boise’s Bakery, said she’s accomplished her goals: learning to run a business and saving up money for school.
After producing cookies, coffee cakes and some of the most unusual French macarons around (think lavender/honey, mint/strawberry and peanut butter and jelly) for three-and-a-half years, Krake’s bakery inside her family’s shop, Bee Wise Goods at 3017 W. State St., will close for good at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 6.
Krake, who was just 14 when she opened her bakery, is headed off to the College of Western Idaho in the fall to study horticulture.
The idea of being outside and gardening is appealing after her time in the kitchen, she said, though closing the shop is bittersweet. She will stay involved with the shop, though, by providing recipes and photography for Makers Unwound. The “grassroots” quarterly glossy magazine, published through Bee Wise Goods, features stories of creative folks and their projects in the Pacific Northwest. The first issue was published last fall and is available at Bee Wise Goods and other local stores and online. The team is hard at work on the next issue, which will be released in April. Krake will also spend her summer working on her other side business, painting artistic chalkboard signs for local business.
Isabelle is part of a creative, entrepreneurial family. Her mother, Gabrielle Krake, started selling reusable grocery bags through Etsy.com in 2008. Her business grew into Bee Wise Goods, which opened its State Street location in 2012. Bee Wise Goods sells items, including housewares and jewelry, made by local craftspeople.
Throughout her bakery’s run, Isabelle has hosted Macaron Saturdays, when her signature cookies are available. Saturday, March 6, will be the final Macaron Saturday. The swan song flavors: lemon/raspberry and pecan/ chocolate/caramel. The bakery opens at 10 a.m.
A book of Boise’s Bakery recipes will be available to bakery fans after March 6 for $5.
Comments