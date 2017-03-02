Ada County Elections moves some polling places

The Ada County Election’s Office has relocated seven polling locations for the March 14 election. All residents in those areas should have been notified by mail.
Polling locations in Ada County became an issue during the November election when a judge extended voting hours at five Boise precincts for an extra hour due to concern about voters arriving to one of the old polling locations, instead of new locations, just before closing.
The new locations for the March election are found at the following addresses:
- Precinct 1412, in Star, has been moved to Star Fire Protection District, at 10831 State St.
- Precinct 1608, in Garden City, has been moved to the Ada County Highway District, at 3775 Adams St.
- Precinct 1711, in Boise, has been moved to the Boise State University Veteran Services building, at 1607 W. University Drive.
- Precinct 1806, in Boise, has been moved to SpringHill Suites, at 424 E. Parkcenter Blvd.
- Precinct 1902, in Boise, has been moved to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 3229 N. Bogus Basin Road.
- Precinct 1909, in Boise, has been moved to All Saints Presbyterian Church, at 3600 Bogus Basin Road.
- Precinct 1920, in Boise, has been moved to East Junior High School, at 5600 E. Warm Springs Ave.
For further information, visit AdaCountyElections.com or call 208-287-6860.
