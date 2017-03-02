How do astronomers find all these new planets? Learn at free Boise State talk

Boise State University hosts a free public astronomy event on the first Friday of every month, “same time, same place,” said Brian Jackson, assistant professor in the physics department.
That’s always 7:30 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Classroom Building, room 101. This month’s presentation is Friday, March 3.
This month’s guest in Dr. Kaloyan Penev, a visiting scientist from Princeton University, who will talk about “The Bewildering Zoo of Extrasolar Planetary Systems.”
The universe is home to many planetary systems. Scientists have discovered many unusual planets of all sizes, with stars and without. Penev will talk about how scientists find planetary systems outside our own, what they can teach us and what the future holds for these systems.
Jackson was part of a team that recently detected a new planetary system and its two planets.
If the weather allows, attendees will be able to do some stargazing after the talk, said Jackson. Keep up with the latest public programs on Jackson’s blog. Visit astrojack.com or email Jackson at bjackson@boisestate.edu for more information.
