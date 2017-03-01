GreenBikes are leaving storage, headed to the streets

Boise GreenBike is seen here distributing all of its bicycles across the city for riding season.
Provided by Boise GreenBike

Local

A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site

The managing partner of the Boise Hawks is poised to buy 11 acres in Downtown Boise, part of which he would donate to the city for the construction of a 5,000-seat, multisport stadium and event center. The stadium would be the new home for the Hawks, the Treasure Valley’s minor league baseball team, and potentially for a minor league soccer team.

Local

Buses collide on Bogus Basin Road

Two buses and two cars collided in a chain-reaction crash at milepost 5 on Bogus Basin Road about 9:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23 about a half hour after night skiing ended at the Bogus Basin ski resort.

Education

Boise School District Bond

Sue Lovelace, co-chair of the Boise School District's bond committee, describes the many projects the $172.5 million bond will finance if the measure passes muster with voters March 14. Early voting begins Feb. 27.

