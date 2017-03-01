GreenBikes are leaving storage, headed to the streets

The managing partner of the Boise Hawks is poised to buy 11 acres in Downtown Boise, part of which he would donate to the city for the construction of a 5,000-seat, multisport stadium and event center.
The stadium would be the new home for the Hawks, the Treasure Valley’s minor league baseball team, and potentially for a minor league soccer team.
Combining physical activity and sobriety, Phoenix Multisport is new to the Treasure Valley. The nonprofit offers free sports classes to anyone trying to lead a healthy, sober life. One requirement: 48 hours straight of sobriety. Boise CrossFit donates coaching and gym time for a weekly CrossFit class.
Hundreds of friends and family members gathered to remember and honor Marilyn Shuler, longtime human rights leader, at a service at Boise State University. Shuler was director of the Human Rights Commission for 20 years.
Sue Lovelace, co-chair of the Boise School District's bond committee, describes the many projects the $172.5 million bond will finance if the measure passes muster with voters March 14. Early voting begins Feb. 27.