Trial starts Monday on Ada County whistleblower lawsuit

Trial starts Monday, March 6, on the whistleblower complaint filed four years ago by Rich Wright, a former director of Ada County’s Department of Administration.
The jury trial, which should last about five days, takes place at the Ada County Courthouse before Fourth District Judge George Carey.
“Rich greatly looks forward to bringing closure to this difficult episode of his life,” said Wright’s attorney, Eric Rossman, on Wednesday.
County spokeswoman Kate McGwire said, “Ada County does not comment on pending litigation.”
A former TV journalist and Boise police spokesman, Wright served as Ada County spokesman from 2006 to 2008, when he was promoted to lead the administration department. He was fired Jan. 15, 2013, the day after newly elected commissioners Dave Case and Jim Tibbs were sworn into office.
In February 2013, Wright filed a $1.5 million complaint, claiming that he was fired, in part, for ordering an investigation into allegations that a manager with the commissioners’ office was harassing employees. He alleges commissioners retaliated because the employee, who ultimately resigned, was a friend of former Ada County Commissioner Vern Bisterfeldt and participated in Case’s and Tibbs’ 2012 election campaigns for commissioner.
According to the complaint, Case told Wright there were no performance issues with his work and his position was being eliminated as part of a reorganization. Wright’s position was the only position cut.
A district judge granted the county’s request for summary judgment and dismissed the case in January 2015, saying Wright’s claims did not fall under the Whistleblower Act. Wright appealed to the Idaho Supreme Court, which in July 2016 upheld part of the ruling but sent the case back to trial court on other parts.
“I am very encouraged by the Supreme Court’s recent ruling in my favor,” Wright told the Statesman at the time. “I look forward to telling my story to a jury. I was retaliated against and fired for ordering an employment investigation against a close personal friend and campaign worker for Commissioners Case and Tibbs. What happened to me shouldn’t ever happen to anyone.”
County officials have said Wright’s firing was legal because he was an at-will employee who could be terminated without cause. After the Supreme Court decision, the county said in a news release: “Ada County Commissioners adamantly disagree with the facts as Mr. Wright has asserted them.”
According to the county, it has spent $197,730 to date defending the lawsuit.
