Deputy fired after arrested on suspicion of attempted strangulation

A former Ada County detention deputy was booked into jail Monday in connection to an accusation of attempted strangulation on Feb. 17.
Matthew Pond, 28, turned himself in on Monday after a judge issued a felony arrest warrant for him on Friday, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrest warrant stems from an incident at Pond’s home in Caldwell. Pond reported the incident to his supervisor at the Ada County Jail on Feb. 18 and was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.
Pond’s employment with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office was terminated Monday. He had worked as a detention deputy since May 2015.
He was booked into Canyon County Jail.
