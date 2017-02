More Videos

2:02 Buses collide on Bogus Basin Road

0:11 Recognize this man? Video shows him attempting to break into Boise Bench home.

2:46 Get a sneak peek at improvements planned for the Anne Frank Memorial

1:53 4-H mom says Canyon County fairgrounds not big enough, unsafe

1:53 Phoenix Multisports: new program combines sports and sobriety

4:32 Boiseans honor Marilyn Shuler with words and song

0:52 A new direction for College of Western Idaho in 2017

1:05 Boise, Nampa firefighters shave their heads in support of 8-year-old fighting cancer

1:23 Boise School District Bond

5:31 Take a flight with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

4:29 Fly along with the Royal Canadian Snowbirds