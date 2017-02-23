Mass crow death in Nampa caused by rat poison

Nampa Police reported Thursday that the approximate 50 crows found dead on Jan. 19 were killed as a result of rat poison ingestion.
The crows were found in the 400 block of Third Street South in Nampa. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game reportedly said the crows tested positive for the rat poison, a known anticoagulant.
Police warned the public that it is illegal to poison animals and if a dead animal is found, residents should use caution handling the animal. If a large number of dead birds are found, residents are asked to contact the Idaho Department of Fish and Game or the Nampa Police Animal Control Division.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
