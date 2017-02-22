Eighth conspirator in Treasure Valley drug ring sentenced to seven years

A federal judge ordered Jason Lee Burgess, 44, to serve seven years in prison on Wednesday for his role in a Treasure Valley drug distribution ring.
Burgess, of Boise, will be placed on supervised release for three years once he is released from prison.
He was originally indicted on Dec. 8, 2015, and entered his guilty plea on Nov. 16, according to the Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Burgess, one of 11 individuals involved in a drug distribution ring, aided a co-defendant in selling methamphetamine to an undercover officer.
The drug distribution ring was led by Stacy Wilfong, who is now serving over 18 years in federal prison for his leadership role in the conspiracy.
In addition to methamphetamine, Wilfong and his co-conspirators sold heroin, and a synthetic controlled substance called Alpha-pyrrolidinopentiophenone, known as "a-PVP" or “bath salts” throughout the Treasure Valley.
Six other co-conspirators have already been sentenced.
Anthony “Tony” Kitchen, 47, is serving five years and 11 months, Jocelin Jessica Gonzalez, 19, is serving three years and four months, and Elizabeth Ann Gaytan, 37, is serving eight years and four months in prison.
Co-conspirator Regina Wade, 50, is serving three years and five months, Breannyn Nicole Pederson, 25, is serving one year and six months, and Isela Garza, 36, is serving four years.
Two co-defendants are awaiting sentencing. David Anthony Wales, 31, of Boise, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 14 and Adam William Dillon, 28, of Nampa, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8.
One co-defendant, John Matthew Caviness, Jr., 34, of Caldwell, is scheduled to plead guilty on Thursday.
