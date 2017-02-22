Garden City man suspected of child porn possession

Police arrested a Garden City man Tuesday on suspicion of possession and transportation of child pornography.
Nickolas James Parnell, 37, faces a three-count federal indictment, charging him on suspicion of transportation of child pornography, possession of child pornography and access with intent to view child pornography, according to the Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office.
According to allegations in the indictment, between Aug. 1, 2014, and May 12, 2016, Parnell transported child pornography to Idaho and possessed and accessed with intent to view child pornography using two laptop computers and two DVDs containing digital files.
He was indicted on Feb. 14 and Parnell made his initial appearance Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Boise and pleaded not guilty.
Trial in this case is scheduled for April 24 before Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill.
If convicted, transportation of child pornography carries a possible sentence of no less than five years and up to 20 years of imprisonment. Possession and access with intent to view child pornography carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years of imprisonment. All three crimes also carry a possible sentence of no less than five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine, and a $5,100 special assessment.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
