Phoenix Multisport offers classes for active, sober living

Phoenix Multisport is a new program in Boise that offers sports as a way to help people in recovery. “Physical activity helps you keep your mind off drugs and alcohol,” says Kayla Sande, as she challenges herself in her first class at Boise CrossFit. “Being involved with others going through the same thing I am — being sober and in recovery.”
Katherine Jones
Miles Yaryan, center, started a CrossFit class two weeks ago. The unique thing about this class is it’s free — sponsored by Phoenix Multisport, a new sports program for people in recovery.
The mission of Phoenix Multisport brings Scott Weinberg to a Phoenix Multisport CrossFit class: “Sober fitness,” he says. Boise CrossFit offers a class once a week as part of Phoenix Multisport, a new free sports program for people in recovery.
Angela Allen, in pink, and Kayla Sande enthusiastically — as well as breathlessly and sweaty — finish their workout. “(CrossFit) is a way to challenge yourself now that you’re living a different lifestyle,” says Allen, who is coming off a relapse.
Andy Rosenbaum, in white, owner of Boise CrossFit, donates his coaching time and gym once a week to Phoenix Multisport. Here he helps Lucas Donaldson with his rowing technique. Phoenix Multisport is a new free sports program for people in recovery.
Miles Yaryan, left, and Lucas Donaldson are teammates during a CrossFit workout. Boise Crossfit offers a class once a week as part of Phoenix Multisport, a new free sports program for people in recovery.
Ginny Gobel is the director of the new Boise chapter of Phoenix Multisport, a new free sports program for people in recovery. “A sober community with an active lifestyle,” says Gobel. The program offers two CrossFit classes and a dance class so far.
Angela Allen, in pink, hugs CrossFit teammate and friend Kayla Sande as they finish their workout. “(CrossFit) is a way to challenge yourself now that you’re living a different lifestyle,” says Allen, who is coming off a relapse.
Miles Yaryan, center, started a CrossFit class a couple of weeks ago. The unique thing about this class is it’s free — sponsored by Phoenix Multisport, a new sports program for people in recovery.
Andy Rosenbaum, owner of Boise CrossFit, congratulates Kayla Sande on a successful pull-up. Boise CrossFit offers a class once a week as part of Phoenix Multisport, a new free sports program for people in recovery.
Dani Mosbrucker, right, coaches Kayla Sande on proper technique during her first class. Boise CrossFit offers a class once a week as part of Phoenix Multisport, a new free sports program for people in recovery.
Lucas Donaldson works on technique as well as successful pull-ups during a class. Boise CrossFit offers a class once a week as part of Phoenix Multisport, a new free sports program for people in recovery.
Cassie King, left, gets help on her technique from Dani Mosbrucker, right. “It’s just fun,” says King, who has been sober for two years. “Being active is a big part of my recovery.” Boise CrossFit offers a class once a week as part of Phoenix Multisport, a new free sports program for people in recovery.
Cassie King works a medicine ball in class. “It’s just fun,” says King, who has been sober for two years. “Being active is a big part of my recovery.” Boise CrossFit offers a class once a week as part of Phoenix Multisport, a new free sports program for people in recovery.
