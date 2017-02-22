Local

February 22, 2017 5:13 PM

Have you seen this man? Police say he attempted to break into a Boise Bench home

By Ruth Brown

Surveillance video captured the image of a hooded man attempting to enter a Boise Bench home early Wednesday.

The attempted break-in occurred around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Orchard and Albion streets, according to Boise Police.

The suspect is described as having light-colored skin, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a backpack. The man left on foot.

Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho is offering a $1,000 reward if a tip leads to a felony arrest. Reporting parties may remain anonymous.

Anyone with information may leave a web tip at 343COPS.com, call 208-343-COPS (2677) or use a free app, P3 Tips, available on iTunes or the Google Play Store.

Recognize this man? Video shows him attempting to break into Boise Bench home.

