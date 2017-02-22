Local

Boise man earns Carnegie Medal for saving woman

By Ruth Brown

A Boise man was awarded the Carnegie Medal on Wednesday for his heroism saving a drowning woman in the Lucky Peak Reservoir.

The award was presented by Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Risch for the rescue by Joshua Grimmett in May.

The rescue occurred when Grimmett and his wife, Talitha, saw a stopped car in the middle of High Bridge and pulled over to help.

When he saw woman on the road throw herself off the bridge, into the water, Grimmett jumped in to save her.

A Carnegie Medal is presented to any civilian who voluntarily risks his or her own life, knowingly, to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the life of another person.

