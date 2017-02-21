Weiser flood advisory in place through Wednesday

The Weiser River will see minor to moderate flooding until Wednesday evening, likely forcing water onto highways and streets, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain and continued snowmelt with mild temperatures is making the situation worse. The saturated soils and already high-running creeks and rivers will further increase the flood potential.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the flood stage was at 11.3 feet and the Weiser River will continue rising to an expected 12.2 feet by Tuesday night. The river is expected to fall below flood stage by Wednesday afternoon.
At 12 feet, significant flooding can be expected in Weiser and Midvale, with water crossing Highway 95, south of Weiser, according to the warning.
Extensive flooding south and east of Weiser will occur, with water covering Cove Road and Cooper Lane to a depth of 2.5 feet.
Water is also expected to spread north of the river, toward Washington Street in Weiser.
The river will overflow its banks near Midvale as well, with water covering county roads near the river.
Washington County remains on the state’s disaster declaration, along with Jerome, Cassia, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties.
