Five arrested in suspected marijuana trafficking

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people this weekend who are believed to have been trafficking marijuana into Mountain Home.
Law enforcement said they seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana in the arrests. Details around where the arrest occurred and information on the investigation remained unclear Tuesday night.
Christina S. Guglielmo and William V. Guglielmo, both of Ontario, Oregon, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking.
John Erik Bauer, of Mountain Home, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony delivery of a controlled substance and one count of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Leonard Partida III, of Mountain Home, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and felony aiding in the delivery of a controlled substance.
Gabriel Partida, of California, was arrested on suspicion of felony delivery of a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
The investigation is ongoing.
