Wind gusts detach mobile home on Highway 93, near Twin Falls

A Nampa man’s Fleetwood mobile home trailer flew across Highway 93 on Tuesday due to wind gusts of up to 27 mph, according to Idaho State Police.
The crash occurred around 1:06 p.m. just west of Twin Falls, when Jon Williams, 53, was southbound in a 1994 Volvo commercial vehicle with the trailer attached.
Williams rounded the curve near milepost 43 and a gust of wind dislodged the attached Fleetwood mobile home, according to ISP. The Fleetwood mobile home tipped over and skidded across the two northbound lanes of Highway 93.
The two northbound lanes were blocked Tuesday afternoon while crews cleared the scene. Williams was not injured and was wearing his seatbelt.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
