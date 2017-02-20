Flood warning in place Tuesday for Malheur, Weiser rivers

A flood warning for the Malheur River, near Vale, and the Weiser River, near Weiser, was issued Monday afternoon by the National Weather Service. That flooding will impact Malheur and Washington counties and is expected to continue into Wednesday evening.
Mild and breezy conditions are predicted to accelerate snowmelt at lower elevations in southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho, according to the National Weather Service.
Flooding is expected in city streets, parking lots, fields, small creeks and streams and low-lying roads, according to the warning. Homes with poor drainage around the foundation are at risk for basement flooding.
The National Weather Service encouraged travelers and residents to monitor the weather for updates and future watches or warnings.
Jerome, Cassia, Minidoka, Twin Falls and Washington counties have all been added to a disaster declaration by Gov. Butch Otter.
