Idaho plans to widen Chinden from Meridian to Caldwell in 2030s. It seeks comments now

Plans are in the works to widen one of the Treasure Valley’s most heavily traveled roads between Meridian and Caldwell.
The Idaho Transportation Department is proposing to widen U.S. 20/26, Chinden Boulevard, from Eagle Road west to Interstate 84 to seven lanes — three travel lanes in each direction and a center turn lane.
Planned improvements also include sidewalks and bike lanes and six high-capacity intersections at Middleton, Star, Linder, Meridian , Locust Grove and Eagle roads.
Most of the 15-mile stretch linking Ada and Canyon counties is two- and three-lane rural highway without bike lanes or sidewalks.
High-capacity intersections typically are interchanges, roundabouts or single-point urban interchanges where all the turns are controlled by one traffic signal, like those at Broadway Avenue and Orchard Road in Boise where those streets connect with Interstate 84.
According to Ada County Highway District traffic counts, about 35,000 vehicles traverse the Chinden and Eagle intersection daily, and about 17,000 travel Chinden near the Ada/Canyon county line.
Don’t expect construction to start anytime soon. Or even in this decade. Or the next.
The project is not scheduled to be designed until 2030. ITD does not have money set aside for it. The agency expects to complete the construction in phases as funding becomes available.
But ITD has completed a study. It includes a conceptual plan with recommended improvements and right-of-way needs between now and 2040. It also includes an environmental assessment showing how the improvements would affect noise, air quality, cultural and historic resources and other environmental factors.
The department’s next step is to hold public meetings on the 206-page corridor study and environmental assessment . It plans two in early March:
Tuesday, March 7: 4 to 7 p.m., Ambrose School, 6100 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian.
Thursday, March 9: 4 to 7 p.m., Thomas Jefferson Charter School, 1209 Adam Smith Ave., Caldwell.
Both meetings will have an open-house format with staffers available to answer questions and collect comments. These will be the only public meetings to comment on the study, ITD said.
ITD will take public comment on the study through March 31. Comments can be emailed to adam.rush@itd.idaho.gov or mails to Adam Rush, Idaho Transportation Department, 3311 W. State St., Boise, ID 83703.
ITD already has minor improvements slated for this stretch of U.S. 20/26 within the next five years:
▪ Middleton Road to Locust Grove Road: Pavement restoration in 2017.
▪ Midland Road, Northside Boulevard and Can-Ada Road intersections: Add right turn lanes in 2019.
▪ Franklin Road: Widen intersection in 2019.
▪ Phyllis Canal Bridge: Replace culvert in 2021.
▪ Locust Grove to Eagle roads: Widen from two to four lanes in 2021.
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
