Woman arrested after allegedly running naked into traffic holding a baby

Boise Police arrested a 40-year-old woman Friday after she ran naked into traffic while holding a baby.
Police say Crystal Knapek, of Boise, was seen around 8 a.m. in the area of West State Street and North Arthur Street. Reporting parties told dispatch that the she had run into traffic and drivers had to slam on their brakes to avoid hitting the woman and child.
When officers arrived, they attempted to speak with the woman and soon determined that the child was in danger.
Officers had to physically restrain the suspect to safely take the child.
Knapek, was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being placed under arrest and taken to the Ada County Jail on suspicion of felony injury to child, misdemeanor indecent exposure, misdemeanor resisting officer, and misdemeanor being under the influence of a controlled substance in a public place.
The child is now in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
