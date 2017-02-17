Local

Community to memorialize three prominent Boiseans this weekend

By Anna Webb

Memorials will take place this weekend for three well-known Boiseans, community leader Bee Comstock, former Boise Cascade CEO John Fery and human rights advocate Marilyn Shuler.

A service for Shuler, who died Feb. 3 at the age of 77, will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, in the Jordan Ballroom at Boise State University.

A funeral mass for Fery, who died Feb. 11 at the age of 86, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at St. John’s Cathedral, 707 North 8th St. in Boise, with a graveside service to follow at Morris Hill Cemetery.

A service for Comstock, who died Feb. 5 at the age of 100, will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the LDS North Stake Center, 8620 W. Goddard Road in Boise.

