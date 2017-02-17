Local

February 17, 2017 12:19 AM

Treasure Valley closures for Presidents Day

What’s open, closed for Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 20:

▪  Most schools are closed. Check with your school district.

▪  Boise State University and College of Western Idaho are closed.

▪  Most libraries are closed. Call ahead.

▪  All county, state and federal offices will be closed. Most city offices will be closed; call ahead.

▪  Trash collection will run a normal schedule.

▪  ValleyRide city buses will run normal schedules.

▪  Post offices will be closed, and no mail, except express mail, will be delivered.

▪  All state liquor stores will be open. Contract stores may be open.

▪  Bogus Basin is open.

▪  Most banks will be closed; some in-store branches may be open. Check with your branch.

