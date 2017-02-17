Treasure Valley closures for Presidents Day

What’s open, closed for Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 20:
▪ Most schools are closed. Check with your school district.
▪ Boise State University and College of Western Idaho are closed.
▪ Most libraries are closed. Call ahead.
▪ All county, state and federal offices will be closed. Most city offices will be closed; call ahead.
▪ Trash collection will run a normal schedule.
▪ ValleyRide city buses will run normal schedules.
▪ Post offices will be closed, and no mail, except express mail, will be delivered.
▪ All state liquor stores will be open. Contract stores may be open.
▪ Bogus Basin is open.
▪ Most banks will be closed; some in-store branches may be open. Check with your branch.
Comments