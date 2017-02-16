Jerome County added to state disaster declaration

Jerome County was added Thursday to the state disaster declaration, along with the four counties already on the list.
Cassia, Minidoka, Twin Falls and Washington counties were already on the list of the counties on the disaster declaration
More than one-third of Idaho counties, a total of 19, currently have local declarations related to either winter snowfall or flooding-related events, according to the Office of Emergency Management.
Washington County is part of a state declaration for both snow and flooding. Valley County has a local declaration for mud and snow slides.
The winter weather continues to cause widespread destruction to homes, businesses, infrastructure and industry.
The onion, dairy, sugarbeet, cattle and multiple other commodity sectors, in addition to food processing facilities, have sustained significant damage.
The Idaho Emergency Operations Center remains activated to heightened awareness. The emergency operations center is poised to elevate to a “Level I” or higher activation based on the forecast for additional rain this weekend, according to a news release from the Office of Emergency Management.
