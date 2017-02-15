Kristin Armstrong set to partner with GreenBike to fundraise for scholarship

The Boise GreenBike system unveiled Wednesday the Kristin Armstrong bicycle that will be used, in-part, to raise donations for a local scholarship fund.
During the next year, every time the Armstrong bike is rented, $1 will be donated to the Kristin Armstrong Youth Scholarship Fund.
The fund is used by Boise City Parks and Recreation to provide scholarships for children younger than 18 whose families meet certain income guidelines.
The Youth Scholarship Fund was renamed for Armstrong after she won gold at the Rio Summer Olympics in 2016. Last year, the fund provided nearly 11,000 scholarships.
The specially-painted Armstrong bike, while still a part of the Boise GreenBike system, is designed to resemble the bike Armstrong rode to victory in the Olympics. Donations to the scholarship fund are coming from SelectHealth and St. Luke’s Health System.
The Boise GreenBike system will also add 15 new bikes and 16 new station hubs this year. The bikes are funded by a Communities in Motion Implementation grant awarded last fall.
The majority of the new station hubs are funded by a grant from the City of Boise.
Several station hubs will be funded by community-minded businesses and organizations.
Boise GreenBike is a service of Valley Regional Transit. Boise’s first modern bike share program launched in April of 2015 with 114 bikes and 15 station hubs. Since then the system has grown in popularity. During fiscal year 2016 more than 7,500 members took 26,000 trips and covered more than 53,000 miles.
